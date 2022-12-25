Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 470 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

