Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 755 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 622.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.88) to GBX 1,150 ($13.97) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

