Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

