Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 196 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 18.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

