Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 72 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

STZ opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

