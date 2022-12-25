Wayne Pisano Sells 20,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Altimmune Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $753.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Altimmune
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,938,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.