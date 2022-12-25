Wayne Pisano Sells 20,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altimmune Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $753.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,938,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

