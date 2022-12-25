WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

