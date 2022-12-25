WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

