WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after buying an additional 441,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 382,324 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 296,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $36,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $176.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

