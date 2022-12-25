Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.62.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

