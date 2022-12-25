Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,019 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

