Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $294,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,903,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $289.69 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

