Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after buying an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 770,300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYCB opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.