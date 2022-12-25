Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 5,692 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

