Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $78.74 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

