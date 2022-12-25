Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,680,000 after buying an additional 195,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,014,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

