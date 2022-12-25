Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

