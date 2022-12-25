Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.



