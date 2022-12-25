Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Separately, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.17 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

