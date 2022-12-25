Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

