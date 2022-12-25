Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

