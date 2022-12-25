Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

