Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,023 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.