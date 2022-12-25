Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,724 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $61.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

