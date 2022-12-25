Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,933.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,892.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

