Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

