Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) versus Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Critical Review

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $164.07 million 0.36 -$48.95 million ($16.64) -0.58 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 10.15 $533.79 million $5.42 28.85

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -65.42% 4.10% 0.23% Mid-America Apartment Communities 32.14% 10.60% 5.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 1 3 9 0 2.62

Western Asset Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $193.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

