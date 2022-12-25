WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

