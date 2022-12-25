White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

