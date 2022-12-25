WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Has $2.73 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.88. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

