Wintrust Financial Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

