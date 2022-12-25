WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

