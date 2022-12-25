Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

