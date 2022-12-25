YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 97.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 31.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 119.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,336 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

