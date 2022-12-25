YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,789 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OLO by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 1,553,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OLO by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OLO opened at $6.13 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

