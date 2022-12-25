YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,736 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 128,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $12,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

