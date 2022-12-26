10,000 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

