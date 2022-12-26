10,132 Shares in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIIV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $11,196,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 527.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 316,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Several research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

