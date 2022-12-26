1,017 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

AMGN stock opened at $263.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.21. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

