10,984 Shares in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

VMO stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.