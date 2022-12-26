18,996 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 267.8% in the third quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,274 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $110.03 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.99.

