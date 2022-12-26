18,996 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQM opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

