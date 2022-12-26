26,660 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

