3,243 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Comerica Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

