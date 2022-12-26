83,500 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $8,461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 342.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 146.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 261,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 129.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 253,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

