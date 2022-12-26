855 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

