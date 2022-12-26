Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 204 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $145,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.33 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

