Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $21.33 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 4.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $436.93 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

