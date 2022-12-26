Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
ABT stock opened at $108.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
