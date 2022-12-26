Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

ACN stock opened at $266.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

